CUET PG 2022 exam schedule released, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 exam dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 exam dates. The CUET PG exam schedule is now available on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The postgraduate entrance exam will start on 1 September and will end on 11 September 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm. The duration of the CUET PG exam will be two hours (120 minutes). The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been given the responsibility of organising the PG test for 66 central and participating universities for the academic year 2022-2023. The examination will be held for 3.57 lakh aspirants. The admit card and date of advance city intimation would be published by the Agency in due course of time.

What are the steps to download the CUET PG exam schedule?

Go to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the ‘Public Notice’ on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads, “PUBLIC NOTICE 08 August 2022 Subject: Announcement of Examination Dates for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) -2022] – Reg.”

A PDF will open. The PDF will mention the exam schedule in detail.

Save the CUET PG exam schedule PDF for future reference.

The detailed Schedule for the test along with the Test Paper Code and Shift/Time is mentioned in Annexure-1 of the official notice.

Here is the direct link to the CUET PG exam schedule.

The CUET entrance exam for admission to postgraduate courses will be conducted across 500 cities in India and 13 cities outside India.

Aspirants need to note that more information related to the CUET PG Exam and other related information will be uploaded on the CUET official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

For any queries or clarifications, the applicants may write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. The candidates are also required to keep a check on the NTA’s official website, nta.ac.in and cuet.nta.nic.in for recent updates related to the exam, mentioned the notice.

