CUET PG 2022: Exam city slips likely to be issued today, check details

The National Testing Agency is likely to release the exam city slips for the CUET PG 2022 today, 26 August. Aspirants must note that once released, the slip will be available on the official portal of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. The entrance test is scheduled to be held on 1 September. It is to be noted that the agency has not released an official confirmation yet on the release of the exam city slip. Earlier, the correction window for the Test had opened from 21 to 23 August while the last date of payment of application fee was 24 August. The exam city slip provides information about the exam date and venue, so that the candidates can make the necessary arrangements. Following this, the admit card will be released which will contain important details like the date and timings of the exam.

What are the steps to download the exam city slips?

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official web portal of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the exam city slips link present on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your details like the Registration Number and Date of Birth, along with the other details asked.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Once the details are submitted, the exam city slip will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the CUET exam city intimation slip for future reference.

Nearly 3.5 lakh students are expected to take this CUET exam for admissions to different postgraduate courses offered by different colleges of the country.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced the CUET PG for admission to different postgraduate courses in 42 central universities for the upcoming academic session. However, it is to be noted that it’s not a compulsion for universities to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions.

Universities like JNU, Pondicherry University will be using this exam for admissions. However, universities such as Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia will not be going with CUET PG this year.

