CUET-PG 2022: Application Correction Window closes today, check details here

CUET PG 2022 is expected to be held in the month of August 2022 and the admit card will be released on the official website in the third week of July 2022. The detailed information including the examination date, slot, time and the allotted centre will be mentioned on the admit card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is closing the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET PG 2022) today. Candidates who made an error while filling up the online application form can make their necessary changes through the official website of CUET which is cuet.nta.nic.in.

The correction applications recorded by today will only be accepted. Aspirants are advised to check their application forms properly before making any changes. They should note that no correction can be made to the application form after the window gets closed today. The submission of the additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) can be done up to 11:50 PM today.

NTA will conduct the national-level Post-graduate entrance test which offers admission to 42 Central universities and other participating Universities for the 2022-2023 academic session. It will be a single window opportunity for the candidates who are seeking admission in various Post-graduate courses in different institutions across the country.

CUET PG 2022 is expected to be held in the month of August 2022 and the admit card will be released on the official website in the third week of July 2022. The detailed information including the examination date, slot, time and the allotted centre will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates who have applied for the examination are instructed to keep the CUET website in check for any further notification.

Steps to follow while making changes to CUET PG 2022 Application Form:

Go to the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the ‘Candidate Activity’ section.

Click on the link of ‘Correction Window for CUET(PG)-2022’.

Login to the portal by using the required credentials - Application No. and Password.

Make necessary changes carefully and submit the form again.

Download the corrected copy of the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to CUET PG 2022 Correction Window.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.