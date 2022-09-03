CUET PG 2022: Admit card out for 5 and 6 September; direct link here

According to the official notification, the NTA will conduct CUET PG in two shifts each day. Each of the shifts will be of two-hour duration.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the Common University Entrance Test Post Graduation courses (CUET PG 2022) for the examinations slated to be conducted on 5 September and 6 September. NTA has already started the CUET PG examinations and the admit cards for the exams from 1 September to 4 September had been issued earlier. Candidates who have applied for the CUET PG this year can download their respective admit cards or hall tickets through the official web portal of CUET which is https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ Candidates will require their Application Number and Date of Birth to log in to the portal and download the admit card.

According to the official notification, the NTA will conduct CUET PG in two shifts each day. Each of the shifts will be of two-hours duration. The first shift will start from 10:00 am and will continue till 12 noon, while the second shift will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

The examination will be taken in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The CUET PG will be held till 12 September. However, the release date of the admit cards for the remaining examinations has not been declared yet. For any further inquiry, candidates must keep checking the official website.

Read the notification here: https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3d1a21da7bca4abff8b0b61b87597de73/uploads/2022/09/2022090257.pdf

Steps to download CUET PG 2022 Admit Card:

Go to the official site, https://cuet.nta.nic.in/

Click on the CUET admit card link, available on the homepage.

Key in the required details, complete the security verification and submit.

Check the admit card and download it.

Take out a print copy for future use.

Direct link to download CUET PG 2022 Admit Card: https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys22/downloadadmitcard/LoginDOB.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFYsjZOdyj8DuPcxGBqAK2DzU9AfowYNM8uwgWKw5RRJB

The authority has also notified that students will only be able to download the CUET PG admit card online and it will not be sent by post. Aspirants are also advised to keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference. “Issue of Admit Card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process,” the notification further adds.

