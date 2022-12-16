CUET 2023: NTA announces exam dates, check official notice

The National Testing Agency has released the dates for the CUET 2023 examinations. As per the latest announcement, the CUET 2023 examinations will be conducted from 21 to 31 May, 2023. Along with the announcement, the National Testing Agency has also reserved dates from 1 to 7 June for the CUET exams. As per the trends, NTA may begin the registration for CUET from January or February 2023. Complete registration details would be released on cuet.samarth.ac.in. This will be the second edition of the CUET Examinations. In its first edition, all of the Central universities and a few of the state universities considered the CUET Scores for Undergraduate admissions.

The students should know that the undergraduate admissions by the Central universities are now done on the basis of their CUET score. The central examination is organised by NTA in multiple phases and the students can select the subjects they want to opt for at the UG level.

The NTA will soon be releasing the application form for the CUET UG 2023 exam. Candidates should keep checking the official website for latest updates on the CUET application form. The candidates will have to register themselves on the portal by filling in the details and complete the procedure by submitting the application fee and the documents.

Along with the exam dates for CUET, the testing agency has announced details for other exams as well. A notice regarding the same was released and it can be checked here.

The CUET 2023 exam’s syllabus will be based on the NCERT Class 12 syllabus. Candidates should check the specific syllabus including subjects like economics, chemistry, maths, business among others on the official website.

