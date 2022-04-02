CUET 2022: Registration portal opens today; apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.nic.in

The CUET 2022 examination will be conducted in the first week of July, according to reports.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test 2022 on 2 April. Candidates aspiring to apply for the examination can fill out and submit the application form by 30 April.

CUET offers admission to various undergraduate courses at central universities across the country. Eligible candidates from all over the nation can apply for the examination by visiting the official websites of CUET and NTA: cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.nic.in.

The CUET 2022 examination will be conducted in the first week of July, according to reports. All central universities including Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, University of Allahabad will offer admission in various undergraduate disciplines based on the marks obtained by the students in the common entrance test. State colleges and private universities can also use the CUET score for admissions to their programs.

Steps to follow while applying:

Visit the official website of NTA which is nta.nic.in

Click on the link named 'application process'

Enter the required details and submit your credentials for the CUET application

After submitting, download and print the CUET application form for future reference

The CUET entrance examination will be conducted in two shifts as a computer-based exam. The paper will be held in 13 languages- Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English. The paper pattern of CUET consists of a language section, followed by domain-specific subjects and a general test. For more details related to the exam, you can take a look at the CUET notification here.

Applicants can opt for the subjects they have studied in Class 12 or those which are closest to what they had studied.

Candidates will have to attend a maximum number of 175 objective-type multiple-choice questions in CUET. The question paper will be purely based on Class 12 and as per University Grants Commission (UGC), no extra coaching classes will be required to pass the entrance exam.

For any queries related to CUET 2022, applicants can write to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in or call at the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or 011-69227700.

