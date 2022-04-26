CUET 2022: List of central and other universities offering admission to UG courses

CUET 2022 is a national level entrance examination which offers admission to various UG courses in all central universities

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) on 6 April. The registration window for CUET 2022 will be closed on 6 May. Eligible students aspiring to join the central universities for undergraduate courses can apply for the entrance examination from the official websites of NTA at nta.nic.in and CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The common entrance test will allow eligible candidates to get admission to 68 different universities across the country. The universities include 44 central universities and 24 other universities.

CUET 2022 is a national level entrance examination which offers admission to various UG courses in all central universities along with some other participating universities.

The UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had earlier stated that 25 state universities in Karnataka showed their interest to consider the score obtained in CUET 2022 in offering admission to different BA, BSc and BCom programmes. These 25 universities include some renowned institutions like Karnataka Folklore University, University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, Gulbarga University, Karnatak University, University of Mysore and many more.

National Railway and Transportation Institute (NRTI) has recently announced that the NRTI 2022 admission for undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the common entrance test (CUET).

Following the CUET marks, Jamia Milia University will allow students to participate in 10 UG courses including BA Hons Hindi, BA Hons Sanskrit, BA Hons History, BA Hons Economics, BA Hons French and Francophone Studies, B.Sc Hons Biotechnology, BVoc Solar Energy, B.Sc. Physics, BA Hons Spanish and Latin American Studies and B.A Hons Turkish and Language and Literature.

Eight deemed to be universities have also reportedly expressed their desire to consider the marks of the CUET 2022 entrance examination in offering admission to the colleges.

While applying for the examination, aspirants need to select three universities of their choice among the ones participating. In case of opting for more than three universities, students will be charged an extra fee. Students from the general category need to pay an extra Rs 650 while the SC, ST, and PwD category students will have to pay Rs 550. An additional Rs 600 charge is applicable for the EWS, OBC categories.

The NTA will likely commence the entrance test in the first or second week of July and admit cards will be issued in the fourth week of June.

The list of the central universities:

Aligarh Muslim University Assam University Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Banaras Hindu University Central Sanskrit University Central Tribal University Of Andhra Pradesh Central University of Andhra Pradesh Central University of Gujarat Central University of Haryana Central University of Himachal Pradesh Central University of Jammu Central University of Jharkhand Central University of Karnataka Central University of Kashmir Central University of Kerala Central University of Odhisha Central University of Rajasthan Central University of South Bihar Central University of Tamil Nadu Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Jamia Millia Islamia Jawaharlal Nehru University Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya Mahatma Gandhi Central University Manipur University Maulana Azad National Urdu University Mizoram University Nagaland University National Sanskrit University North-Eastern Hill University Pondicherry University Rajiv Gandhi University Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Sikkim University Tezpur University The English And Foreign Languages University Tripura University University Of Allahabad University Of Delhi University Of Hyderabad Visva-Bharati University

The list of other universities:

Avinashilingam Institute For Home Science And Higher Education For Women BML Munjal University Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School Of Economics University Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi The Gandhigram Rural Institute Tata Institute Of Social Sciences Sardar Patel University Of Police Security And Criminal Justice National Rail And Transportation Institute Madan Mohan Malaviya University Of Technology Galgotias University Gujarat Vidyapith IES University Jagan Nath University Bahadurgarh Haryana Jagannath University Jiwaji University Shobhit University Gurukula Kangri Jaypee University Of Information Technology Mewar University Teerthanker Mahaveer University Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Bennett University The Gandhigram Rural Institute

