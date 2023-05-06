CTET 2023: CBSE to close the registration window soon; check how to apply

The registration window for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 will be closing soon. As per the information released about the exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the registration process on 26 May 2023. Thus, candidates who are yet to fill up the CTET application form can do the same by visiting the board’s official website at ctet.nic.in. The examination city slip and admit cards will be released later. Scroll down to check about the CTET 2023 registration process, important dates, and other details about the exam.

CTET 2023: Important dates



Registration Opening Date: 27 April 2023

Last Date for Application: 26 May 2023 (Before 11:59 PM)

Last date for Fee Submission: 26 May 2023 (Before 11:59 PM)

CTET 2023 exam dates: From July 2023 to August 2023 on CBT Mode

How to register for CTET 2023?



Go to the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Find the CTET July 2023 registration link and click on it.

Complete the registration process and the application form will appear on the screen.

Fill in the application form with proper details and pay the CTET fee.

Submit the CTET form and download the confirmation page.

CBSE CTET 2023



Conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CTET test is a national-level eligibility exam that is held every year to appoint candidates as teachers across central government schools in the country. The exam, which is conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, is held in multiple shifts. While the confirmed exam dates, exam centres, and exam shifts for CTET 2023 are yet to be released by the board, it is pertinent to note that exam city will be allotted on a first come first served basis, as per availability of capacity in the city of examination, according to an official notice.

