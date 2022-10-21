CTET 2022: Registrations begin from 31 October, here's how to apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released the notification for the 16th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Aspirants who are interested in applying for the test will be able to apply for it on the official website from 31 October onwards. Candidates who wish to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can go through the notification on the official website. The last date for submitting an online application is 24 November 2022. The CTET will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test online. The exact date of the examination will be mentioned on the admit cards of the applicants. The notification states that the CTET 2022 will be conducted between December 2022 and January 2023.

What are the steps to check the CTET notification?

Visit the official web portal.

Go to the Public Notices section on the homepage.

Go to the link that reads “PUBLIC NOTICE Dated: 20.10.2022 for CTET DEC-2022 Examination”.

After clicking on the link, the CTET PDF notification will appear on the screen.

Here is the direct link to the CTET notification.

What is the application fee to be paid?

General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates will be required to pay the registration fee of Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for two papers. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and differently-abled candidates will be required to pay Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.

The application fee can be paid till 25 November before 3:30 PM.

Candidates, who complete the online application process and make the fee payment on first cum first served basis, will be allotted the examination city as per availability in that particular city.

The CTET exam consists of two papers. The first paper is for those who wish to teach in Classes 1 to 5, and the second paper is for those who want to teach in Classes 6 to 9. The CTET exam is organised twice a year and the score is valid for a lifetime.

