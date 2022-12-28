The Central Board of Secondary Education has started the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 from today, 28 December. The exam will be held till 7 February in exam centres across the country. According to the notice issued by the Board, the complete details of the examination centre and shift/time of examination will be there on the admit card of each applicant and it will be available for download from the CTET official website only two days before the examination date. The admit card for the exam that is scheduled for 29 December is available on the official web portal.

As per the schedule, the CTET examination will be conducted on 28, and 29 December as well as 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 January and 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7 February 2023.

What are the steps to download the CTET admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal

Step 2: Go to the Candidate activity section, and click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card for CTET Dec 22 (Available from 12 A.M 26/12/2022).”

Step 3: Fill in your application number and Date of Birth and submit your details

Step 4: The CTET admit card will then appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save your CTET admit card for future reference

Here is the direct link to download the CTET admit card

Candidates should keep a check on the CTET portal for the latest updates on the admit card release for the exams of other dates.

