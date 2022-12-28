CTET 2022: Admit card for 29 December out, check steps to download hall ticket
Candidates should keep a check on the CTET portal for the latest updates on the admit card release for the exams of other dates
The Central Board of Secondary Education has started the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 from today, 28 December. The exam will be held till 7 February in exam centres across the country. According to the notice issued by the Board, the complete details of the examination centre and shift/time of examination will be there on the admit card of each applicant and it will be available for download from the CTET official website only two days before the examination date. The admit card for the exam that is scheduled for 29 December is available on the official web portal.
As per the schedule, the CTET examination will be conducted on 28, and 29 December as well as 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 January and 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7 February 2023.
What are the steps to download the CTET admit card?
Step 1: Visit the official web portal
Step 2: Go to the Candidate activity section, and click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card for CTET Dec 22 (Available from 12 A.M 26/12/2022).”
Step 3: Fill in your application number and Date of Birth and submit your details
Step 4: The CTET admit card will then appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and save your CTET admit card for future reference
Here is the direct link to download the CTET admit card
Candidates should keep a check on the CTET portal for the latest updates on the admit card release for the exams of other dates.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
TSPSC CDPO admit card released, check steps to download
The pay scale of TSPSC CDPO post ranges from Rs 51,320 – 1,27,310 per month
RSMSSB CET Graduate level admit card date to release on this date, check notice
The Common Eligibility Test will be held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on 7 and 8 January
SSC GD Admit Card 2022 released for Paper I; check direct link
The SSC GD 2022 admit card needs to be kept safely till the final result. Roll numbers won’t be provided again if the candidate loses the hall ticket