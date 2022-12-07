The Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) will close the registration window for the recruitment of Graduate/Technical (Diploma) Apprentices today, 7 December 2022. Aspirants can apply for the job openings on the official website at mhrdnats.gov.in. Those applying should be above 18 years of age as on 30 November 2022. It is to be noted that only aspirants who are domiciled in Kerala will be considered. “Candidates having qualifications equivalent to any of the prescribed qualifications should submit an equivalency certificate issued by the competent authority,” reads the recruitment notice. Applicants who do not submit their equivalency certificate will not be considered any further in the recruitment process. Candidates are advised to make sure that they meet the eligibility requirements as per the notification before submitting the application forms.

For the selection process, candidates will be shortlisted based on the marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification of their respective disciplines. If in case, the same percentage of marks is secured by more than one candidate, then, the relative merit will be decided based on seniority in age.

Through this recruitment drive, CSL plans to fill up a total of 143 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total, 73 posts are for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices and 70 vacancies are for Graduate Apprentices.

Read the official recruitment notice here: http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/sites/default/files/file_upload/CSL.pdf

Here’s how to apply for CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

-Go to mhrdnats.gov.in

-On the main page, enroll yourself and log in to the portal.

-Register against the training seats notified by CSL (ID No./Registration Number of COCHIN SHIPYARD LIMITED in NATS Portal is SKLERC000007).

-Then fill up the CSL application form correctly and submit it accordingly

-Keep a hard copy of the CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 form for future use.

For more details and all the latest updates, aspirants are advised to keep checking the official website on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.