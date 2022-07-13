CSIR UGC NET 2022: Registration opens at csirnet.nta.nic.in; check steps to apply here

The exam will be conducted in three parts, consisting of multiple-choice and objective type questions. There will be no breaks in-between the papers and the duration is three hours

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application process for the CSIR UGC NET June 2022 exam. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the council at csirnet.nta.nic. Application window will be open till 10 August up to 5 pm.

The correction window for applicants to make changes to their form will be open from 12 to 16 August. Even though the authorities have not declared the exam dates, they are likely to be held in September this year.

CSIR UGC-NET June 2022: Steps to apply

- Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

- Click on the link that says, 'Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022'

- Register yourself and go ahead with the application process

- Key in the required credentials and make the fee payment

- Click on submit to complete the registration process

- Take a print out of the form for future reference

CSIR UGC-NET June 2022 examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination aims to determine eligibility of individuals for positions of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor in universities and colleges across India

The exam will be conducted in three parts, consisting of multiple-choice and objective type questions. It is to be noted that there will be no break in-between the papers and the duration is of three hours.

Section A - 20 questions of general aptitude out of which students need to answer any 15 of two marks each.

Section B - This will consist of 70 marks and subject-related conventional MCQ will be asked.

Section C - Questions testing candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and application will be included.

Candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the information bulletin before applying for the exam.

Application Fee

General/General-EWS category candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 1000 while applicants belonging to OBC-NCL category will have to pay Rs 500. The fee for SC/ST/Third gender candidates is Rs 250 and for PWD category candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

Here's the direct link to apply.

