CSIR UGC NET 2022: Application process ends at 5 pm; check direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the CSIR UGC NET examination today, 10 August. The CSIR UGC NET application form filling facility is open till 5 pm today and after that, the link to do the form submission will not be available. However, the registration fee can be paid till 11:50 pm. The correction of the application forms can be done from 12 to 16 August. For the registration and form correction, the candidates are required to go to the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. The examination will be held in CBT mode for a duration of three hours in order to select students for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor/Lectureship (LS) in Indian universities and colleges. The date of the CSIR UGC NET 2022 exam is yet to be announced. The eligibility criteria for the same is mentioned in the Information Bulletin.

What are the steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2022?

Step 1: Those who want to apply for the exam should visit the official website of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the link that reads, 'Registration for CSIR UGC NET 2022.'

Step 3: Register and login to fill the CSIR UGC NET 2022 application.

Step 4: Fill your CSIR UGC NET application form, upload your documents and make the fee payment.

Step 5: Your CSIR UGC NET application form will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download and print a copy of your CSIR application form for future references.

Here is the direct link for CSIR UGC NET application.

Candidates belonging to General/General-EWS category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is to be paid by applicants from OBC-NCL category. The application fee for ST/Third gender/SC is Rs 250. PwD category candidates are exempted from the CSIR UGC NET 2022 fee payment.

The online exam will contain three parts. All the parts will have objective-type multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between both the CSIR UGC NET papers. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for official updates.

