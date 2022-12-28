The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is expected to release the Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2023 admit card today, 28 December. Once it is released, candidates who registered for the CSEET 2023 will be able to download the admit card from the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. To access the ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card, applicants will have to submit their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth on the official portal. While ICSI has not revealed any date for the CSEET 2023 admit card yet but as per the official notice, the hall ticket will be issued 10 days prior to the examination.

Read the official notice here: https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/09122022_CSEETInstructionstoExamineesJan2023.pdf

Here’s how to download the ICSI CSEET 2023 admit card when released:

Step 1: Go to icsi.edu

Step 2: Search and click on the link for ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2023.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials to access the CSEET hall ticket and click on submit.

Step 4: The ICSI CSEET hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the CSEET 2023 admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout of the CSEET hall ticket.

The CSEET 2023 computer-based exam will be held on 7 January for a duration of two hours. The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test shall be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of pen-and-paper mode. Candidates will be allowed to appear for the CSEET 2023 exam using their own laptop or desktop from home/any convenient and isolated place. Aspirants should keep in mind that they will not be allowed to appear for CSEET 2023 using their mobile phones, tablets, palmtops, etc.

