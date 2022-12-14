CSBC Prohibition Constable 2022: Registration process ends today, apply now
The last date to apply for the post of Prohibition Constables in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept, Bihar Government is today, 14 December. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal at csbc.bih.nic.in. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 689 vacancies. Here are the details of the number of vacancies for students from each category:
Category – Unreserved
Total Vacancies: 272
Vacancies for females: 94
Backlog vacancies: NA
Category – EWS
Total Vacancies: 68
Vacancies for females: 21
Backlog vacancies: NA
Category – SC
Total Vacancies: 114
Vacancies for females: 40
Backlog vacancies: 6
Category – ST
Total Vacancies: 7
Vacancies for females: 2
Backlog vacancies: NA
Category – OBC
Total Vacancies: 124
Vacancies for females: 46
Backlog vacancies: 1
Category – BC
Total Vacancies: 83
Vacancies for females: 27
Backlog vacancies: 2
Category – BC Women
Total Vacancies: 21
Vacancies for females: NA
Backlog vacancies: NA
What is the eligibility criteria for Prohibition Constables?
The candidate should be between the age of 18-25 years as on 1 January 2022.
What is the educational qualification required?
The applicants should have intermediate or Maulvi Certificate issued by the Madrasa Board of Bihar Government. More details about it can be checked in the notification.
Check the CSBC notice here.
What are the steps to apply for the Bihar Government vacancies?
Step 1: Go to the official web portal at csbc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on “Prohibition Dept.” tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Now go to the application link.
Step 4: Register and fill up your Bihar Government application form.
Step 5: Upload the documents needed, pay the Bihar Government application fee and submit the form.
Step 6: Take a printout of the Bihar Government application form for future reference.
Here is the direct link to apply for the CSBC vacancies.
What is the application fee to be paid?
The applicants belonging to General/BC/EBC/EWS category should pay a fee of Rs 675, whereas Rs 180 is to be paid by reserved category, female and third gender candidates.
