CSAB Counselling 2022: Special Round registration begins today, check steps to apply

The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has begun the special rounds of counselling today, 26 October 2022. The CSAB special rounds will be conducted via its online portal at – csab.nic.in. Candidates should note that the counselling process will include registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, payment of fees, online reporting, and physical reporting. “Candidates are advised to carefully go through the Business Rules and Process Flow of the CSAB-Special rounds available on the website,” reads the notification. The registration process for CSAB Counselling ends on 28 October 2022. The CSAB special round 2022 counselling is conducted for vacant seats in the NIT+ system (excluding seats of IITs).

The special round of counselling is to offer admission to candidates on vacant seats at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). As per the schedule, the seat allotment result for CSAB special round 1 will be released on 30 October 2022. The seat allotment list for round 2 will be issued on 3 November 2022. With the release of the allotment result, candidates will have to report to the allotted college/institution from 3 to 5 November 2022.

Check the steps on how to register for the CSAB 2022 Special Rounds:

Step 1: Go to CSAB’s official website csab.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the designated link for registration.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the credentials such as JEE (main) application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 3: Once you log in, fill up the choices and pay the fee.

Step 4: Then, save and submit the application form.

Step 5: Download the CSAB 2022 Special Rounds application form for future use.

Check the complete schedule here.

Candidates will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 3,000 for the CSAB 2022 Counselling. For more details and updates, students must read the schedule as well as keep a check on the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.