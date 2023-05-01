The registration process for the recruitment to Sub-Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspector posts has been commenced by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The closing date for the application process is 21 May. Candidates may apply online via the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in. For the post of Sub-Inspector, the candidate must be under the age of 30, while for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector, the candidate’s age should be within 18 to 25 years. The selection process for this recruitment includes a Computer-Based Written Examination, a Physical Standard Test/Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification, and a Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Candidates who are interested can view the detailed notification either on the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in or by clicking on this link:

CRPF recruitment 2023: Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Go to the website rect.crpf.gov.in and select ‘Click here for applying to the post of Signal staff’ on the homepage.

Step 2: Create an account, continue with the application. Complete the application form and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 3: Submit the application form after paying the fee, and then download the form and print it out for reference.

CRPF recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

A total of 212 vacancies are needed to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Sub-Inspector (RO): 19

Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male): 20

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical): 146

Sub-Inspector (Crypto): 7

Sub-Inspector (Technical): 5

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Draughtsman): 15

Prior to filling out the form, aspirants are advised to carefully go through the instructions provided below, as given on the official website:

– Candidates need to provide their details to receive User ID and Password.

– The User ID and Password will be sent to their registered email address and/or mobile number. For overseas candidates, both the User ID and Password will be sent to their registered email address.

– Candidates can use the provided User ID and Password to access the application form and complete it for the CRPF Signal post.

– It is important for the candidates to provide accurate information such as their name, date of birth, mobile number, and email address during registration. This is because these details cannot be modified once the registration process is completed.

