CRPF Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1,458 Assistant Sub Inspector, Head Constable posts
The computer-based test is scheduled to be conducted from 22 to 28 February 2023. More details on the recruitment process are mentioned in the official notice.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has started the registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) today, 4 January 2023. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of CRPF. The last day to register for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) is 25 January 2023. Applications will be accepted online mode only. No other mode for submission of application forms will be allowed. The CRPF will fill up a total of 1,458 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive.
Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) should be between 18 years to 25 years as on 25 January 2023. They should also have passed an intermediate exam (Class 12) or its equivalent from a board/university that is recognised by the Central or State Government.
Read the official recruitment notice here
Vacancy Details (Total – 1,458)
Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts
Head Constable (Ministerial): 1,315 openings
According to the notification, the computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from 22 February to 28 February 2023. The admit card for the recruitment exam will be released on the main website on 15 February 2023.
Check the steps to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2023:
Step 1: Go to crpf.gov.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the recruitment link. Then click on the CRPF recruitment ASI, Head Constable link that is available on the home page.
Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the registration details correctly and click on submit.
Step 4: Fill up the application form, make the necessary payment and click on submit.
Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page.
Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the CRPF Recruitment 2023 form.
While applying for the CRPF recruitment 2023, candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 100. However, SC/ST/Women/ESM have been exempted from payment of the fee.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Application process begins today at opsc.gov.in
For the post of Medical Officer in Group-A, the minimum age limit is 21 years while the maximum age requirement is 38 years as on 1 January 2022
JKSSB Junior Engineer 2022: Application deadline ends today; register for 1,045 posts now
JKSSB plans to fill up a total of 1,045 vacancies, which includes 855 Junior Engineers (Civil) and 190 Junior Engineers (Mechanical) openings
TPSC Assistant Professor 2022: Application deadline ends today; register at tpsc.tripura.gov.in
The commission will fill up a total of 18 vacancies through this recruitment campaign. More details on age criteria, educational qualifications, work experience, and others are mentioned in the notice