The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has started the registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) today, 4 January 2023. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of CRPF. The last day to register for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) is 25 January 2023. Applications will be accepted online mode only. No other mode for submission of application forms will be allowed. The CRPF will fill up a total of 1,458 posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

Candidates applying for the post of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) should be between 18 years to 25 years as on 25 January 2023. They should also have passed an intermediate exam (Class 12) or its equivalent from a board/university that is recognised by the Central or State Government.

Vacancy Details (Total – 1,458)

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts

Head Constable (Ministerial): 1,315 openings

According to the notification, the computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from 22 February to 28 February 2023. The admit card for the recruitment exam will be released on the main website on 15 February 2023.

Check the steps to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Go to crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the recruitment link. Then click on the CRPF recruitment ASI, Head Constable link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the registration details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill up the application form, make the necessary payment and click on submit.

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the CRPF Recruitment 2023 form.

While applying for the CRPF recruitment 2023, candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 100. However, SC/ST/Women/ESM have been exempted from payment of the fee.

