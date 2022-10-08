COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment result to be announced today, details here

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will bring out the round-1 seat allotment result of the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET). Candidates who have successfully cleared the entrance examination can check the seat allotment result at the official website of the COMEDK. The results are expected to be made available online at around 4 pm today. Earlier, the examination authority announced the mock allotment results for the COMEDK UGET on 4 October. Round-1 seat allocation decisions and fee payments can be made by the students between 8 October (4 pm) and 11 October (3 pm).

Candidates will be eligible to report to the chosen college for the document verification and admission process by 12 October (3 pm) after checking the COMEDK UGET allotment result. The surrender facility will be available for applicants who accept their seats in the first round from 8 October to 13 October, up until 3 pm.

Students must carry the online allotment letter and fee receipt while visiting the college. Other important documents include original ID proof, birth certificate, PUC or class 12 and class 10 mark sheets, admit card of COMEDK, caste certificate (if applicable) and Karnataka domicile certificate.

Steps to check COMEDK UGET 2022 seat allotment results:

Go to the official COMEDK site.

Within the applicant login, select the “Decision Making” tab.

Review the college, course, and preference order number assigned by seeing the round 1 COMEDK UGET Results.

Candidates should double-check all the information on the scorecard after receiving it. This includes paying particular attention to the spelling of their name, the names of the subjects, the marks, totalling, or percentage, exam centre name, and everything else. Candidates are required to notify the authorities right once they discover any error in the COMEDK UGET 2022 seat allotment results.

This year, COMEDK UGET 2022 was conducted on 19 June. Candidates took the entrance examination to get a seat among 20,000 engineering course seats across several colleges in Karnataka.

