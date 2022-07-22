Coal India Recruitment 2022: Registration process for 1,050 MT posts ends today, find direct link here

Candidates applying for the recruitment of management trainee should have appeared in the GATE 2022. Based on the aptitude test, eligible applicants will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for further selection

The online registration process for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee will close today, 22 July by the Coal India Limited (CIL). Candidates who are interested can apply for the same by visiting the official website at coalindia.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the Coal India Limited will fill up a total of 1,050 vacancies in various disciplines of the organisation. The recruitment is being done on the basis of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 score.

The departments which are recruiting eligible candidates include Electronics and Telecommunication, Mining, Civil, and System and Electronic Data Processing (EDP).

Here are a few steps to apply for the vacancies:

Step 1: Go to the official website at coalindia.in.

Step 2: Search and click on Recruitment of Management Trainee on the basis of GATE-2022 Score under Career with CIL available on the homepage.

Step 3: Proceed by clicking on the link that reads - “ONLINE LOGIN PORTAL for filling Application Form”.

Step 4: Applicants need to register and move further with the application process.

Step 5: Pay the necessary fee, upload all the required documents and also submit the form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the CIL application for future reference.

Find direct link to apply.

Check official notice here.

Details on application fee and selection process:

Those from the General (Unreserved)/Other Backward Caste (OBC)/ Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category need to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 which is non-refundable. While, SC/ ST/ PwD candidates/Employees of CIL and its subsidiaries have been excused from payment of the application fee.

Candidates applying for the recruitment of management trainee should have appeared in the GATE 2022. Based on the aptitude test, eligible applicants will be shortlisted discipline-wise in the ratio of 1:3 for further selection. The final merit list will then be assembled on the basis of GATE 2022 Scores/Marks for each discipline.

Applicants should note that for Management Trainee Recruitment 2022, the GATE scores of this year will only be valid.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.