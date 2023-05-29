Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 results will be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the MBA entrance exam will soon be able to view and download their CMAT 2023 results on the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in A final merit list for CMAT 2023 will be published on the main CMAT website based on applicants’ cumulative scores. The scorecard shall include the All India Rank (AIR), overall scores, and sectional marks. Depending on the CMAT 2023 results, candidates will be contacted for subsequent screening rounds at various MBA institutions.

To preview the results, information such as the application number, date of birth and security pin on the result portal must be entered by the candidates. The NTA administered the CMAT 2023 exam in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on May 4. The test was conducted in two sessions, one from 9 AM to 12 PM and another from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

CMAT 2023 RESULTS: How to check and download

Step 1: Visit cmat.nta.nic.in, the official website of CMAT.

Step 2: Click the “CMAT 2023: Download scorecard” link on the webpage.

Step 3: In the next step, you will be asked to enter your login information, including your application number, date of birth, and security pin. Click “Submit” once the form has been filled out.

Step 4: You will see your NTA CMAT 2023 score.

Step 5: Verify your MBA admission exam results carefully.

Step 6: Save the result for future reference.

Step 7: Print the CMAT results and keep them for future reference.

Among the topics covered in the CMAT 2023 question paper were logical reasoning, linguistic comprehension, general awareness, innovation, and entrepreneurship. A total of 20 questions were included in each section, each worth four marks. The test also included quantitative methods and data interpretation questions.

Following the release of the NTA CMAT 2023 results, it has been announced that CMAT selection procedures will begin shortly after the results are published. In addition, the institutes accepting the CMAT results will hold their first round of group discussions in their respective locations. After passing the initial stage of the admissions process, students will be invited for either a written ability test or a personal interview or both. In some cases, MBA schools will contact candidates by email or phone if they pass the screening process.

In a public notice on May 12, the NTA uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses on the website https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ for candidates to challenge. A non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question was set for the same. “For further clarification related to CMAT-2023 the candidates can also contact 011-40759000/011- 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in,” read the notice on their official website.

