CLAT 2023 result out for UG, PG Law programmes; check direct link

The result for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 has been released today, 23 December. Candidates who gave the exam can now check their results on the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Applicants will be given admission in the NLUs on the basis of their CLAT 2023 scores. Also, 61 non-NLU affiliated universities are going to use the CLAT 2023 scores for offering admissions into five-year integrated undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes for 2023-2024. CLAT 2023 was held on 18 December at 127 test centres across 23 States and two union territories. The scores were tabulated and verified on 22 December.

The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2023 stood at nearly 94.87 percent. Females accounted for 56 percent of the candidates who gave the exam, males accounted for 44 percent, and two applicants were transgenders. For more details, see the official results notification here.

The highest mark obtained in the UG exam is 116.75. The top score secured in the PG exam is 95.25.

CLAT 2023 Result

Two candidates have obtained 100 percentile marks in CLAT 2023 UG, and four have secured 99.99 percentile in the exam. In CLAT 2023 PG, one candidate each has secured 99.99, 99.98 and 99.97 percentile marks, respectively. Five candidates have got 99.91 percentile.

Steps to download the CLAT 2023 Score Card

After landing on the official website of Consortium of NLUs, login to your account by keying in your phone number and password.

After this, the CLAT 2023 score card will be displayed on your device’s screen.

Now, go through your result properly, download its PDF, and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

Here is the direct link.

Exam Pattern

CLAT 2023 UG exam had five sections, comprising 150 questions. In the final answer key, one question was withdrawn. So, the total number of questions was 149. The CLAT 2023 PG consisted of one section, comprising 120 questions.

