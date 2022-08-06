CLAT 2023: Registrations to begin from 8 August, check details

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam, which is conducted by the Consortium for admission to its 22 participating NLUs' for undergraduate and postgraduate law courses

New Delhi: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) is set to soon begin the registration process for the Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT) 2023. The applications are scheduled to start from Monday, 8 August, on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

As per an official statement released by the Consortium of National Law Universities, the complete schedule for CLAT 2023 is expected to be released on Monday itself, once the application process begins for the same. The CLAT exam this year will be held in offline mode on 18 December 2022. To be eligible for appearing in the exam, applicants should have passed class 12 with a minimum of 45 percent for the undergraduate courses. For the postgraduate courses, the aspirants need to have at least 50 percent marks in graduation.

As far as the syllabus is concerned, the examination will include questions based on logical reasoning, legal reasoning, current affairs and English language.

As per the CLAT 2023 exam pattern, the exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). For each correct response, one mark will be awarded, while incorrect answers will lead to a deduction of 0.25 mark. The CLAT question paper will be in English only.

What are the steps to apply for the CLAT exam?

Step 1: Go to the official site of Consortium of National Law Universities on consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the tab for ‘CLAT 2023’

Step 3: Fill in your details including your name, date of birth and other credentials to register yourself.

Step 4: Login and fill in your CLAT application form.

Step 5: Upload your documents and pay the required CLAT application fee.

Step 6: Submit and save your CLAT application for future references.

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam, which is conducted by the Consortium for admission to its 22 participating NLUs' for undergraduate and postgraduate law courses. Additionally, PSUs and self-financed law institutions also consider CLAT results in their recruitment processes.

There are about 3,000 undergraduate seats and 1,000 seats for the LLM programme available at the different National Law Universities (NLUs). All 22 participating NLUs currently offer the five-year LLB degree, while only 19 of the participating NLUs offer the LLM courses.

