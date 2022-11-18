CLAT 2023: Registration process ends today, check details

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the application form window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today, 18 November. Interested candidates can apply for CLAT 2023 by registering on the official website of consortium at consortiumofnlus.ac.in and complete the application form. It is to be noted that the application deadline for CLAT 2023 was earlier 12 November, which later got extended. The CLAT exam will be conducted on 18 December. In the application form, candidates are required to fill in all their personal details including eligibility, address, academic qualification, and other important information. The test will be conducted in a pen-paper mode for 120 minutes from 2 pm to 4 pm.

What are the steps to apply for CLAT 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the application process tab.

Step 3: Fill in your log-in credentials including CLAT application number and password.

Step 4: Pay the CLAT application fee and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download your CLAT application form and take a print out for further reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for CLAT 2023.

What is the application fee for CLAT?

While applying for CLAT 2023, candidates from General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 4,000 whereas those belonging to SC/ST/BPL category will have to pay a fee of Rs 3500.

CLAT is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses at different NLUs across the country, except for NLU Delhi, which organises its own entrance exam – All India Law Entrance Test (AILET).

What are the documents required for CLAT 2023?

Passport size recent photograph with plain background

Signature of the candidate

Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates

Relevant certificate issued by an authority in case of PWD and BPL category candidates

Candidates should know that all documents or certificates are to be uploaded in PDF format only.

