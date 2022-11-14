CLAT 2023: Registration deadline extended till 18 November, check steps to apply

The Consortium of National Law Universities has extended the online registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) till 18 November 2022. Candidates can register for the CLAT 2023 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes by visiting the official website. “The last date for submission of CLAT 2023 online applications has been extended till Friday, 18th November 2022, 11:59 PM,” reads the notification. Previously, the deadline to register for the CLAT online application form was 13 November 2022.

In the application form, candidates must fill in all their personal details, address, eligibility, academic qualification, and other important information. As per the schedule, the CLAT 2023 exam will be conducted in offline mode on 18 December this year. It will be held in a pen-paper mode for 120 minutes from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The CLAT examination is being conducted for students seeking admission to UG and PG law programmes that are being offered by 22 NLUs across the country. For any help or doubt, candidates can write to clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or can call – 080 47162020.

Here is the official notice.

Here’s how to apply for CLAT 2023:

Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Search and click on the ‘CLAT 2023 Registration’ link.

On the new page, candidates have to register and log in to apply. They have to do the above process by entering all basic details and generating a new user ID and password.

Once the application is filled out, pay the fee and submit the application form.

Save and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printout of the copy for further reference.

Here is the direct link.

While applying for CLAT 2023, candidates have to pay an application fee. General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI category candidates must pay Rs 4,000 whereas SC/ST/BPL category candidates will pay Rs 3500.

For more updates and information, read the CLAT 2023 press release on the official website. Also, keep a check on the official website on a regular basis.

