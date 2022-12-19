The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has opened the objection-raising window against the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 today, 19 December 2022. “The portal for objection(s) will open at 09:00 A.M. on Monday, December 19, 2022,” reads the notice. Candidates will also have to pay a necessary fee of Rs 1,000 per objection. Students should remember that the objection-raising facility will close tomorrow, 20 December 2022 at 9 am. After examining the challenges raised by candidates, the final answer key will be published on 24 December 2022. The CNLU will also issue the rank list for the students in the last week of December this year.

As per the schedule, the provisional answer key for CLAT 2023 was released on 18 December 2022. It was issued hours after the Common Law Admission Test 2023 was held. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key for the CLAT 2023 on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Check the official notice here:

https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023/notifications/ObjectionsAndProvisionalAnswerKey.pdf

Here’s how to download the CLAT 2023 Answer Key:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CNLU at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – “Objections to Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key” on the homepage.

Step 3: As soon as the PDF file opens, scroll to Appendix 2 for the provisional answer key

Step 4: Check, download, and keep a printout of the CLAT 2023 answer key.

Step 5: By using the CLAT 2023 provisional answer key, candidates can enter their credentials and log in to raise objections.

Step 6: Keep the confirmation page for future use.

The CLAT 2023 exam was conducted on 18 December in 127 test centres in 23 states and 2 union territories across the country. More than 93.6 percent of candidates registered for the CLAT 2023 undergraduate test, while 91.7 percent of applicants registered for the CLAT 2023 postgraduate exam this year.

