CLAT 2023: Online application process begins; check direct link here

The CLAT exam is a national-level entrance test for interested candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities across the country

The online registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 has been started by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Applicants who are seeking admission can apply for the exam on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to apply for the Common Law Admission Test is 13 November 2022. According to the schedule, the CLAT 2023 will be held in offline mode on 18 December 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm. There are several affiliate universities and recognised organisations that use the CLAT exam scores for students seeking admissions and recruitment, respectively. “All admissions to the 5-year integrated LLB and LLM programmes that commence in the academic year 2023-2024 shall be through the CLAT 2023,” reads a piece of information on the official website. The first Sample Question Set will be released by the Consortium of National Law Universities in September this year.

Here are a few steps to apply for CLAT 2023:

Go to the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Search and click on CLAT 2023 which is on the homepage

Students must register themselves and log in to apply

To proceed further, fill up the CLAT application, pay the necessary fee and click submit

Keep a printout of the CLAT 2023 form for future reference

Direct link to apply for CLAT 2023.

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI category have to pay a fee of Rs 4,000. Applicants from SC/ST/BPL category need to pay Rs 3500 as application fee.

For more details, keep a regular check on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities.

