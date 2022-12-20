CLAT 2023: Last date to raise objections against answer key, check steps here
Candidates have to pay a mandatory fee of Rs 1,000 per objection. The CLAT 2023 final answer key will be published on 24 December
The Consortium of National Law Universities (Consortium of NLUs) will conclude the objection-raising facility against the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 today, 20 December 2022. Candidates who want to raise objections, if any, against the CLAT 2023 answer key can do so by visiting the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. While raising their concerns, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per objection. Concerns raised by candidates after the last date will not be accepted by the Consortium of NLUs. The CLAT 2023 provisional key was released on 18 December and the objection-raising window opened yesterday, 19 December.
As per the schedule, the final answer key will be published on 24 December 2022. It will be issued on the main page after experts examine the challenges raised by candidates. The Consortium of NLUs will also publish the rank list for candidates in the last week of December this year.
Check how to download the CLAT 2023 Answer Key/Raise Objection:
– Go to Consortium of NLUs main page at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
– Look for and click on the link that reads – “Objections to Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key” on the main site.
– As a PDF file opens, candidates need to scroll to Appendix 2 for the provisional answer key
– Download and keep a printout of the CLAT 2023 provisional answer key (if satisfied).
– By using the CLAT 2023 provisional answer key, applicants will have to enter their credentials and log in to raise objections (if any).
The Common Law Admission Test 2023 was held on 18 December at 127 test centres in 23 states and 2 union territories across the country. The CLAT 2023 exam was conducted in a single shift from 2 pm and 4 pm. For more details and information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of NLUs.
