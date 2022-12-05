The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) will release the admit card for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 tomorrow, 6 December.

Candidates who registered for the entrance exam will be able to access the CLAT hall ticket from the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, once it is out. To download the CLAT 2023 admit card, students will have to use their log-in credentials like application number and password on the portal.

Candidates must keep a printout of the hall ticket and carry it along with them to the examination venue, on the day of the exam. Applicants should keep in mind that they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without showing their admit card and a valid photo ID proof.

Check the CLAT 2023 schedule here: https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023/notifications/CLAT-2023-Key-Dates.pdf

Here’s how to download CLAT 2023 admit card, once released:

Step 1: Go to the CNLU website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘CLAT 2023’ option that is available on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link for the CLAT 2023 admit card.

Step 4: To access it, log in using registered details like the application number and password.

Step 5: Once the details are submitted, the CLAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save and download CLAT 2023 hall ticket. Take a printout for future use.

According to the schedule, the entrance exam will be conducted on 18 December 2022 in offline mode from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The provisional answer key for the CLAT 2023 will be released on the same day. Following this, candidates will have time to raise objections against the answer key till 19 December.

The final answer key will be put out on 24 December and the rank list will be issued in the last week of December.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.