CLAT 2022: Provisional answer key to be out today; check details here

The Consortium of National Law University (NLUs) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) today, 20 June. Candidates who have appeared for CLAT 2022, can check and download the answer key from the official website of the Consortium of NLUs which is consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

As per the official notification, the examination authority will notify the Master Question Paper along with the provisional answer key around forenoon today. However, this will not be the final answer key. In case of any concern regarding the answers, candidates can raise their objections. The date for the objection window will be announced with the provisional answer key. The Consortium of NLUs will later bring out a revised and final answer key on their official site.

The date of the final answer key will be declared later. The result of CLAT 2022 will be prepared as per the final answer key. CLAT 2022 result is likely to be published in the fourth week of June. This year, the expected cut-off for the general aspirants is likely to be 10-105, according to Careers360. Candidates are advised to keep the official website in check for further declarations and news.

Read the latest notification here.

CLAT is a national-level entrance test which offers admission to undergraduate and post-graduate Law programmes in various universities across the country. CLAT 2022 was held on 19 June 2022 in 131 Examination centres across 84 locations in 25 states. According to reports, this year, 92 percent of the registered candidates appeared for the undergraduate examination and 87 percent of the registered candidates took part the post-graduate examination. The official notification reads, “We acknowledge the support of all the staff, faculty of the participating Universities and civil authorities for their comprehensive support and assistance and thank them."

Steps to download CLAT 2022 provisional answer key:

Visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link of ‘CLAT 2022 Answer Key notification’ or any other similar link related to the answer key.

Key in your login credential and submit.

A window will display the CLAT 2022 Answer Key.

