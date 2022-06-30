CLAT 2022: First allotment list for counselling to be released today, check details here
The CLAT 2022 result was declared on 25 June 2022 and students got to register themselves online for CLAT counselling from 25 to 27 June 2022. Following the registration process, candidates have marked their NLU preference (maximum 5 colleges) by submitting the counselling fee
The Consortium of National Law Universities will begin the online counselling process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 today. They will issue the first allotment list for CLAT 2022 counselling. “All candidates are advised to login to the consortium website and confirm if they have been invited for counselling.” the official notification regarding CLAT counselling read.
Read the counselling-related official release here.
Candidates who have appeared for the common entrance examination to take admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes in various law universities across the country can check the merit list by logging in to the consortium website which is consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2022. A total of 22 law universities will consider the score of CLAT 2022 and participate in the counselling process.
The CLAT 2022 Result was declared on 25 June 2022 and students got to register themselves online for CLAT counselling from 25 June to 27 June 2022. Following the registration process, candidates have marked their NLU preference (maximum 5 colleges) by submitting the counselling fee.
The first allotment list will include candidates’ names with their allotted law universities based on their performance in CLAT 2022. Qualified candidates can accept or lock their seats by uploading the required documents and submitting the fee till 2 July 2022.
Students are also allowed to apply for an upgrade by paying the necessary fee and uploading the documents on the official website of the consortium. Only those candidates who will confirm their admission at the NLU will be considered eligible for the upgradation.
In case, any student fails to confirm his or her seat at the allotted university by submitting the requisite fee within the stipulated time, he or she will not be accepted for admission.
The authority will bring out the second, third, fourth and fifth allotment lists for CLAT 2022 counselling on 7 July, 12 July, 16 July and 19 July respectively.
For any further queries, students are advised to follow the official schedule published on the official consortium site.
Read the CLAT 2022 counselling schedule here.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
CLAT 2022 answer key out, check details and how to download here
Candidates must note that the CLAT results will also be hosted on the official website. Once the results are out, students can then use their CLAT scores for getting the admission. The candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website for updates on the same
CLAT 2022: Provisional answer key to be out today; check details here
The result of CLAT 2022 will be prepared as per the final answer key. CLAT 2022 result is likely to be published in the fourth week of June
CLAT 2022 results declared, check steps to download scorecard
Candidates will be admitted only if they secure 45 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in the qualifying examination. However, for the ST and SC candidates, a minimum of 40 per cent marks is required