CLAT 2022: First allotment list for counselling to be released today, check details here

The Consortium of National Law Universities will begin the online counselling process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 today. They will issue the first allotment list for CLAT 2022 counselling. “All candidates are advised to login to the consortium website and confirm if they have been invited for counselling.” the official notification regarding CLAT counselling read.

Candidates who have appeared for the common entrance examination to take admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes in various law universities across the country can check the merit list by logging in to the consortium website which is consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2022. A total of 22 law universities will consider the score of CLAT 2022 and participate in the counselling process.

The CLAT 2022 Result was declared on 25 June 2022 and students got to register themselves online for CLAT counselling from 25 June to 27 June 2022. Following the registration process, candidates have marked their NLU preference (maximum 5 colleges) by submitting the counselling fee.

The first allotment list will include candidates’ names with their allotted law universities based on their performance in CLAT 2022. Qualified candidates can accept or lock their seats by uploading the required documents and submitting the fee till 2 July 2022.

Students are also allowed to apply for an upgrade by paying the necessary fee and uploading the documents on the official website of the consortium. Only those candidates who will confirm their admission at the NLU will be considered eligible for the upgradation.

In case, any student fails to confirm his or her seat at the allotted university by submitting the requisite fee within the stipulated time, he or she will not be accepted for admission.

The authority will bring out the second, third, fourth and fifth allotment lists for CLAT 2022 counselling on 7 July, 12 July, 16 July and 19 July respectively.

For any further queries, students are advised to follow the official schedule published on the official consortium site.

