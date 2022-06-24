CLAT 2022 answer key out, check details and how to download here

Candidates must note that the CLAT results will also be hosted on the official website. Once the results are out, students can then use their CLAT scores for getting the admission. The candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website for updates on the same

The Consortium of National Law Universities has officially released the CLAT Final Answer Key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022.

The CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key consists of the final answers on the basis of which the CLAT result will be declared. Candidates can download the final answer key of CLAT online by logging onto the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The results of the exam are also expected to be out soon.

What are the steps to download the CLAT answer keys?

Step 1: Candidates who have appeared in the exam must visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the link(s) that read, 'CLAT 2022 UG Final Answer Keys' and 'CLAT 2022 PG Final Answer Keys.'

Step 3: A new window would open displaying the respective PDF files.

Step 4: Go through them and cross-check your answers.

Step 5: You may also download and print a copy of the answer keys for future.

As the answer keys for both UG and PG Law Entrance Tests have been released, the answer keys of the examination will be used to assess the answer sheets of the candidates and to calculate the final result. Based on the final answer key, candidates can also calculate their estimated final score that they might secure in this year’s CLAT exam.

Now that the answer key has already been released, the results of the exam will be out anytime soon.

Candidates must note that the CLAT results will also be hosted on the official website. Once the results are out, students can then use their CLAT scores for getting the admission. The candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website for updates on the same.

Here is the direct link to download the CLAT answer key.

