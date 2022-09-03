Class 12 marksheet, migration certificate on DigiLocker 'legally valid', says CBSE

CBSE released the notification after it observed that some universities have asked the students to submit a printed copy of the migration certificate.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice in which it has directed the colleges and universities to accept the copy of Class 12 marksheet cum passing certificates and migration certificates available in DigiLocker. According to the CBSE, these documents available in the DigiLocker are legally valid. The CBSE released the notification after it observed that some universities have asked the students to submit a printed copy of the migration certificate. The Board stated that immediately after the Class 12 result declaration in July, the marksheet cum passing certificates and migration certificates of students have been made available in their DigiLocker. Both the documents have been digitally signed by the Controller of Examinations. The CBSE is working to send the printed copy to the students shortly.

It added that while some educational institutes are asking for the hard copy for the migration certificate, the digital copy on Digilocker is legally valid and should be accepted by them.

See the official notification here.

DigiLocker or digital locker is used for authenticating virtual documents. It is a digital document wallet where you can store your documents, like PAN card, driving license, Voter ID, policy documents etc. When you sign up for a DigiLocker account, you can upload the documents and keep these safe. You are provided with the dedicated cloud storage space that is linked to your Aadhaar number.

The digital locker helps in eliminating the use of physical documents and enables sharing of e-documents across government agencies through a mechanism to verify the authenticity of the documents online.

Meanwhile, CBSE is likely to publish the results of Class 12 Compartment examination later this month. This examination was held on 23 August. Students can check their results from the website https://results.cbse.nic.in/.

Students can also use SMS and the DigiLocker app to access the Class 12 CBSE Compartment exam results. The Compartment exam mark sheet will have information about the student like name, roll number, school name, subject code, subject, marks obtained, total marks, and grade.

Steps to download the Compartment exam results:

Click on the “Class 12 Compartment Result” link available on the homepage of the official website of CBSE.

Enter the required credentials, and click on the submit button.

A new tab will open up where you will be able to see your result.

Download your result, and take its printout for future reference.

