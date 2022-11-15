CISF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 787 Constable/Tradesman posts from 21 November, read notice

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a notification inviting eligible candidates for the recruitment of Constable/Tradesman 2022. “Applications are invited from Male and Female Indian citizens for filling up the temporary posts of CONSTABLE/TRADESMEN in CISF in the Pay Level-3 (Rs.21,700-69,100/-) plus usual allowances as admissible to the Central Government employees from time to time,” reads the official notification.

Aspirants can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in. The online application process will begin on 21 November (Monday), while the last date to apply for the posts is 20 December (Tuesday) 2022 up to 11 pm. Through this recruitment drive, CISF plans to fill up a total of 787 vacancies.

The recruitment process for Constable/Tradesman 2022 posts will consist of a Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Certificate/Documentation, Trade Test, Written Exam under OMR Based / Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, and finally the Medical Examination. The written exam will be conducted only in English and Hindi.

It is to be noted that 10 percent of the vacancies will first be filled by the female candidates, failing which, the same will be filled by eligible male candidates. Those applying for the posts should be between the age group 18 years to 23 years as on 1 August 2022. The applications need to be submitted online only. No other mode of submission of the application is allowed.

Read the official notification for CISF Constable/Tradesman recruitment 2022:

http://davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_19113_7_2223b.pdf

Vacancy Details: (Total 787)

Constable Cook: 304

Constable Cobbler: 6

Constable Tailor: 27

Constable Barber: 102

Constable Washer-man: 118

Constable Sweeper: 119

Constable Painter: 1

Constable Mason: 12

Constable Plumber: 4

Constable Mali: 3

Constable Welder: 3

Backlog vacancies: 8

The admit cards for any stage of the examination will have to be downloaded from the official website and will not be sent by post. The vacancies of Constable (Tradesman) will be filled on a regional basis.

To get more information on educational qualifications, category-wise vacancies, physical standards, and relaxation among others are mentioned in the official notice.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.