The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will close the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Constable/Tradesman on Tuesday, 20 December. Candidates (male and female) can apply for the vacancies on the official website at cisfrectt.in till 11 pm. “10 percent of the vacancies will be preferably filled by the female candidate failing which the same will be filled by male candidates,” reads the notice. Applications will be accepted via online mode only. It is to be noted that the vacancies of constable (Tradesman) will be filled on a regional basis. CISF will fill up a total of 787 posts through this recruitment campaign.

The minimum age requirement for the post of Constable/Tradesman is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 23 years as on 1 August 2022. Candidates from UR, OBC, and EWS categories will pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, female applicants and those from the SC, ST, and Ex-servicemen categories have been exempted from paying the registration fee.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the designated post on the basis of the Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Documentation, and Trade Test.

More details on educational qualifications, pay scale, category-wise vacancies, recruitment exams, and others are mentioned in the notification. Read the notice carefully before applying. For all the latest updates, keep checking the main page.

