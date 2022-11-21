The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has started the recruitment process for Constable/Tradesman vacancies. Candidates can submit their application on the official web portal at cisfrectt.in. The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 787 vacancies and the last date to fill up the vacancies is 20 December. Applicants will be called to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The aspirants should read the details related to CISF Constable/Tradesman vacancies given below:

What is the eligibility criteria?

The applicant should be between 18 and 23 years as on 1 August 2022.

An aspirant should have passed Class 10 or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades on or before the deadline for the online application (i.e. Barber, Boot Maker/Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Mason, Mali, Plumber, Painter, Washer Man and Welder). Industrial Training Institute trained personnel will be preferred for recruitment, as per the notice.

View the notice here:

http://davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_19113_7_2223b.pdf

What are the steps to apply for the CISF vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at cisfrectt.in

Step 2: Go to “Login” link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself and proceed with the application for “Constable-Tradesman-2022” posts

Step 4: Pay the CISF application fee and submit the form

Step 5: Take a printout of your CISF forms for future reference

Click on this link to apply for the CISF posts:

https://cisfrectt.in/cisf_rectt_ct_tradesman/ct_tradesman_login.php



What is the application fee?

An application fee of Rs 100 is applicable for candidates belonging to UR, OBC and EWS categories. Female candidates and those who are from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying an application fee.

