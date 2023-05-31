The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has released the Class 12 or HSC results today, 31 May. Students can check their scores on the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in their using roll numbers and board exam registration number. Around 3.5 lakh students appeared in the Plus Two examinations.

The pass percentage in Science stream is 84.93 percent. In Commerce, 81.12 percent students passed.

The CHSE Odisha class 12 results for science and commerce stream were announced after 11 am at the CHSE office in Bhubaneswar. The date has been confirmed by the Controller of Examination of CHSE. A few days back, CHSE Odisha officials informed that the result will be declared on 31 May. “We couldn’t complete all formalities today. These will be completed tomorrow…and we will publish the results of Commerce and Science by May 31 positively as told earlier. Please bear with us for a few more hours or one day at best,” the official said in the statement. The Arts stream results will be declared later.

The CHSE Odisha Class 12 exams were conducted in March this year. Commerce stream exams began on 2 March and ended on 4 April, while the Arts stream exams began on 2 March and ended on 5 April, and the Science stream went on from 1 March to The CHSE had started the evaluation of the answer sheets on April 10.

The board had recently announced Class 10 results. This year’s pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 96.19 per cent. A total of 5,21,444 students appeared for the Odisha Board exams, of which 5,12,460 have passed the exam.

CHSE Odisha result 2023: how to check

-Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

-On the homepage, click on the result tab for the HSE results

-Put your log in details like roll number and Board registration number

-CHSE Odisha results will be displayed on the screen

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: How to download marksheets

-Go to orissaresults.nic.in

-The link to download Class 12 results will be on home page. Open it.

-Select stream, if required.

-Enter roll number and/or other required details.

-Submit and view marks sheets.

