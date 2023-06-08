CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Results 2023 shortly: When and where to check?

The State Council of High Secondary Education in Odisha will release the CHSE 12th Humanities Result 2023 today, 8 June. Students can access the link to the board results starting at 4 pm. Candidates who took the CHSE Odisha 12th Humanities stream exams will be able to view their results at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

This year, a total of 3,21,508 students appeared for the Odisha 12th in Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational streams. The exams were conducted from 2 March to 5 April, 2023.

According to reports, the Odisha Board’s 12th Arts exam results will be released this afternoon and once declared, students will be able to check their results online. Students must go to the official site and enter their roll number and registration number on the result link in order to view their CHSE Odisha 12th Art results.

Odisha 12th Arts Results Time:

The Odisha Board’s 12th Humanities result for 2023 will reportedly be made public on the web at 4 pm.

How to Check Odisha 12th Results 2023:

Results for the HSE arts branch will be made public online by the Odisha Board. The official website will have a link that students can use to verify their scores and download their marksheets. Candidates can access the Odisha HSE results for 2023 by following the procedures provided below.

Step 1: Go to the official CHSE Odisha website.

Step 2: Select the link for the Odisha 12th Arts result.

Step 3: Key in the registration number, roll number, and safety image text.

Step 4: Save your Odisha 12th arts category grade report card for further use.

12th Arts Marksheet

Applicants will be able to access the provisional evaluation following the announcement of the Odisha Board’s 12th arts stream results. It should be emphasised that these are provisional marksheets, and students will receive their original scorecard from their respective schools after the outcomes are released.

