Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result declared, check direct link

The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has issued the allotment list for round 1 of the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling. Candidates can download the Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling round 1 allotment list from the official web portal at cgdme.co.in. As per updates, along with the Chhattisgarh NEET UG seat allotment result for round 1, the officials have also issued the seat matrix. The Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling is being conducted for the candidates who want to get admission in MBBS and BDS courses across the state for the academic session 2022-23. Through Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2022, admission will be given to 1,815 MBBS and 600 BDS seats offered in the state.

What are the steps to download Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment List?

Go to the official web portal

Go to the NEET UG MBBS, BDS round 1 allotment list link

The Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling round 1 allotment list will then be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the Chhattisgarh NEET UG round 1 allotment list.

Here is the direct link to check the Chhattisgarh NEET UG Round 1 allotment list.

As per the authorities, candidates will be required to fill in the preferences again for round 2 counselling of Chhattisgarh MBBS 2022 by paying the edit fee.

The document verification for round 1 applicants will be done till 8 November. All selected candidates will be required to complete the Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling admission process by 9 November. The deadline for the registration and submission of processing fee was till 25 October.

