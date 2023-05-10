The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 and 12 board exam results today, 10 May. The results were announced in a press conference by School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam. Candidates, who appeared for the 10th and 12th board exams, will now be able to check their results on Chhattisgarh Board’s official portal at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. They will require their application number and date of birth to check scores.

This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 10 has been recorded at 79.96 while 79.96 percent students passed the Class 12 exams. Rahul Yadav has bagged the first position with 593 marks in Class 10 examination and Nidhi Bhonsle topped the Class 12 exam with 491 marks.

CGBSE 10th or 12th Results 2023: Where to check?

— cgbse.nic.in

— cg.nic.in

— results.cg.nic.in

Candidates need to key in their enrollment number and unique ID mentioned in their admit card to get access of the results. Apart from their date of birth, they will also have to enter a captcha code.

Chhattisgarh Board Results 2023: How to check

Step 1 – Visit results.cg.nic.in.

Step 2 – Next, go to 10th or 12th result link.

Step 3 – Login with your Board Roll Number.

Step 4 – Check your scores and download the result.

While students can access their results online, they are advised to collect their original scorecards from their respective schools. The Class 10 board exams were conducted from 2 March to 24 March while the Class 12 or Higher Secondary exams were held between 1 March and 31 March.

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker or install app from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Sign in to your account using mobile number.

Step 3: First-time users need to click on ‘Forgot security PIN?’ and key in your registered mobile number and date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and log in.

Step 5: Now, navigate to ‘Issued Documents’ section and you will find Class 10 or 12 certificates.

Around 8 lakh students took the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th examinations in 418 centres across the state. The evaluation of exam papers began soon after the exams were concluded.

In 2022, the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 results were out on 14 May. CGBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 74.23 in Class 10 while 79.03 percent students cleared the Class 12 examination.

