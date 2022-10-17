The application process for Technical and Non-Technical posts at the Chandigarh Housing Board has been underway and the deadline to submit the application form is 31 October.

However, the candidates can submit the application fee till 4 November. For filling up the application form, the candidates need to visit the official web portal at chbonline.in. This recruitment drive is aimed at filling up a total of 89 vacancies out of which 38 are for the Technical post and are for the Non-Technical posts.

The candidates are advised to check the official notification for the details of different posts. Candidates, who fulfil the eligibility criteria, may fill the application form without any supporting document. Candidates should ensure the eligibility for the post before submitting their application forms.

What are the steps to apply for the vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at chbonline.in.

Step 2: Go to “Recruitment in CHANDIGARH HOUSING BOARD, CHANDIGARH” on the homepage.

Step 3: Then go to apply online.

Step 4: Fill in your CHB application form.

Step 5: Pay the application fee for the posts.

Step 6: Take a print out for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the exam:

https://chb.chdadmnrectt.in

What is the examination pattern?

The written test will be held in Chandigarh only and its date will be notified later. It will be an objective type test of a total duration of 2 hours consisting of 100 objective-type questions with multiple choice answers.

For the posts of clerk, the candidate’s proficiency will be checked in the following areas.

English Language, General Knowledge, Computer Proficiency, Mathematics and Mental ability. For non clerical posts, apart from the above mentioned areas, the candidate’s ability will also be checked in Engineering / Technical /Architecture and Legal posts.

What is the application fee?

The application fee is Rs 400 for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste category and for other categories, an application fee of Rs 800 will be charged.

