The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has begun the registration for the Chhattisgarh State Service, or SSE 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official web portal at psc.cg.gov.in till 20 December.

The Chhattisgarh SSE exam this year will be held for a total of 189 vacancies in multiple state government departments.

CGPSC SSE Exam 2022 will consist of a preliminary, main, and interview round. The preliminary exam will have two compulsory papers which will consist of general studies and an aptitude test.

The CGPSC SSE prelims paper will consist of objective type multiple-choice questions (MCQ).

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the main exam.

Before submitting the application for the exam, the candidate should check age, educational qualification, eligibility criteria and the required documents. The complete schedule of the exam is available in the SSE official notification.

What is the eligibility criteria?

A graduate from any recognised university is eligible to apply. The candidates should be between 21 and 28 years as on 1 January 2022. However, there is a relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Steps to apply for Chhattisgarh SSE 2022:

Step 1: Login to the official web portal at psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Go to “Online Application” tab under the Latest section

Step 3: Click on the link that reads STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2022

Step 4: Visit the registration link, create your profile and then login to the portal

Step 5: Fill up the Chhattisgarh SSE application form, pay the fee and then click on submit

Step 6: Take a printout of the Chhattisgarh SSE registration form for future reference

Application fee

Candidates domiciled in Chhattisgarh are not required to pay a fee. An application fee of Rs 400 is to be paid by the applicants from any other state.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.