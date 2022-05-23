CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 74 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts from 25 May, check details

An application fee of Rs 400 will be applicable for candidates from outside the state while applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from making any fee payment. For more information related to the exam, the candidates are advised to check the official notification

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will invite online applications for recruitment to the position of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon. Applicants will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website of the Commission at psc.cg.gov.in from 25 May onwards.

The last date to submit applications for the position is 23 June. Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form from 24 to 28 June.

What are the total number of vacancies?

It is to be noted that the recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 74 vacancies.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

The candidates should be between 21-30 years as of 1 January 2022.

What should be the Educational Qualification of the aspiring candidates?

An aspiring candidate should hold a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and should be a registered member of the Chhattisgarh State Veterinary Council.

What is the Application Fee?

An application fee of Rs 400 will be applicable for candidates from outside the state while applicants from Chhattisgarh are exempted from making any fee payment.

Important points related to the application

Application for the vacancies relased by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) are to be submitted online. The application is to be compulsorily submitted till 23 June 2022. The applicants who apply for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon can refer to the official notification for more details. All the applicants who apply for the vacancy will have to enter all the desired information related to the examination while they fill the form.

All the applicants will have to take a printout of the application form as well as the admit card as that will be needed to be carried to the examination hall for appearing in the exam.

For more information related to the exam, the candidates are advised to check the official notification.

