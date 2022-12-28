The examination schedule for the recruitment of a Civil Judge has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). The CGPSC Civil Judge exam is scheduled to be held on 26 February 2023 (Sunday) from 10 am to 12 noon. The Civil Judge exam will be conducted in three districts which are Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, and Raipur. The application process for the post of Civil Judge is currently underway. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the Commission’s official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in till 31 December 2022. Through this recruitment drive, CGPSC aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies in the organisation.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the main site 10 days before the exam. According to the schedule, the application correction facility will open on 1 January 2023 and close on 2 January.

Find the CGPSC Civil Judge exam schedule here

Check how to apply for the CGPSC Civil Judge exam 2022:

Step 1: Go to psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the “Apply Online” link against CIVIL JUDGE-2022 post on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the registration link, create a profile, and login into the portal with the correct details

Step 4: To complete the process, fill up the application form, pay the necessary fee and submit.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the CGPSC Civil Judge exam 2022 form for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply

Candidates applying for the post of CGPSC Civil Judge should be between 21 years to 35 years as on 1 January 2023. They should also have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Candidates should keep in mind that there is no application fee for domicile candidates of Chhattisgarh. However, out-of-state applicants will pay Rs 400 while applying for the post.

