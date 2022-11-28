Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has notified about the Chhattisgarh State Service or the SSE 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination at the official website from 1 to 20 December. This year, the Chhattisgarh SSE exam will be held for a total of 189 vacancies in various state government departments. CGPSC SSE Exam 2022 will have the Preliminary, Main, and Interview rounds. The preliminary exam will consist of two compulsory papers including general studies, and aptitude tests and will contain objective-type multiple-choice questions. The candidates who qualify for the Preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam. Before applying for the exam, the candidate must check age, eligibility criteria, educational qualification, and required documents. All the information including the tentative dates of the exam is available in the SSE official notification.

What are the eligibility criteria?

Candidates who are a graduate of any recognised university are eligible to apply. The candidates should be between the ages of 21 to 28 as on 1 January 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit for the aspirants from the reserved categories is there.

What are the steps to download the CGPSC SSE notification?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “ADVERTISEMENT FOR STATE SERVICE EXAMINATION-2022 (26-11-2022).”

Step 3: The SSE notification will open in a separate tab.

Step 4: Read out and save the SSE PDF for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the SSE notification:

https://psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/Advertisement/ADV_SSE_2022_26112022.pdf

What is the application fee?

No application fee will be charged for domicile candidates of Chhattisgarh and Rs 400 is the fee for applicants from any other state.

