Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has made an announcement about the interview date of the Chhattisgarh State Service or PCS Exam 2021.

Candidates can check the notice at the official web portal: psc.cg.gov.in.

The Commission will conduct the interview round and document verification from 20 September to 30 September in two sessions of 10 AM to 1 PM and 2 to 5 PM. A detailed schedule will be released later.

The CGPSC PCS exam is being organised to fill up a total of 171 posts in various government departments of Chhattisgarh.

Prior to this, a Preliminary and Mains round was held. The Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021 was held on 26, 27, 28 and 29 May and the result was announced on 22 August. A total of 509 applicants have qualified for the interview round.

What are the steps to download the date change notice?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the Commission at psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the Press Notification section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, “NOTIFICATION REGARDING DOCUMENT VERIFICATION AND INTERVIEW OF STATE SERVICE EXAM- 2021 (25-08-2022)”

Step 4: The notification PDF will open in a separate window

Step 5: View it and save the PCS notification for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the date change notification:

https://psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/NOTIFICATIONS/NOTI_DV_INTV_SSE_2021_25082022.PDF

In order to check the PCS Mains Result, the following steps are to be followed:

Step 1: Go the official website of CGPCS – psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Search for the link and click on ‘Written exam result – State service Mains exam 2021 (22-08-2022)’ on the homepage

Step 3: The CGPSC Mains result merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check your result by filling in your roll number

Step 5: Download your PCS results and keep a hard copy for future use.

