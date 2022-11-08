The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur has released the State Class 10 and 12 practical examination schedules. As per the latest updates, the CGBSE will begin the practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 from 10 January 2023 onwards.

Students who are going to appear for the exam next year can check and download the notification from the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. According to the official notice, the board will hold the practical exams for Classes 10 and 12 from 10 to 31 January 2023. It is to be noted that students can confirm the actual dates for the practical examinations from their respective schools.

To conduct the practical exams, all necessary instructions/guidelines have been released to all the institutions in the state. Students are advised to read the notification carefully.

Read the official notice here:

https://cgbse.nic.in/Documents/2022/%E0%A4%AA%E0%A5%8D%E0%A4%B0%E0%A4%BE%E0%A4%AF%E0%A5%8B%E0%A4%97%E0%A4%BF%E0%A4%95%20%E0%A4%AA%E0%A4%B0%E0%A5%80%E0%A4%95%E0%A5%8D%E0%A4%B7%E0%A4%BE%20%E0%A4%A8%E0%A4%BF%E0%A4%B0%E0%A5%8D%E0%A4%A6%E0%A5%87%E0%A4%B6.PDF

Students who are absent during the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 practical examinations will not be allowed to sit for the re-examination under any circumstances by the Board for the academic year 2023. They will be termed absent from the exam. As per the schedule, the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 practical exams will be held in two shifts. The first will begin from 8 am to 11 am and the second will commence from 2 pm to 5 pm. In due course of time, the CGBSE will release the complete schedule for Class 10 and 12 examinations on its official website.

The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 quarterly exams this year were held from 26 September to 1 October 2022. CGBSE conducted the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2021 to 2022 in March this year with a 70 percent syllabus. The Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2022 results were declared in the month of May 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.

