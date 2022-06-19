Centre's use of ICT in school education receives UNESCO's recognition
The initiative called PM eVIDYA unifies all efforts related to digital/online/on-air education to enable multi-mode access for imparting education by using technology to minimise learning losses
New Delhi: The use of information and communications technology (ICT), under a comprehensive initiative called PM eVIDYA by the department of school education, Ministry of Education, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, won UNESCO's recognition.
The PM eVIDYA was initiated as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan by the Ministry of Education on 17 May, 2020, which unifies all efforts related to digital/online/on-air education to enable multi-mode access for imparting education by using technology to minimise learning losses.
Education ministry in a statement said that the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), a constituent unit of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) under the Department of School Education and Literacy (DOSEL), Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India has been awarded the UNESCO's King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa Prize for the use of ICT in education for the year 2021.
This award recognizes innovative approaches to leveraging new technologies to expand educational and lifelong learning opportunities for all, in line with the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and its goal 4 on Education.
Established in 2005 with the support of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the prize rewards individuals and organisations that are implementing outstanding projects and promoting the creative use of technologies to enhance learning, teaching and overall educational performance in the digital age.
With a mandate to deploy affordable technology to enhance the educational opportunities for all, augment the quality of education and bring equity into the educational system in the country and keeping in view the recommendations of NEP-2020, the Ministry of Education through CIET, NCERT has been working tirelessly and meticulously in designing, developing and disseminating a large number of eBooks, eContent - audios, videos, interactives, augmented reality contents, Indian Sign Language (ISL) videos, audiobooks, talking books, etc.; a variety of eCourses for school and teacher education; organizing digital events like online quizzes primarily for students and teachers through leveraging Online/Offline, On-Air technology One Class-One Channel, DIKSHA, ePathshala, NISHTHA, school MOOCs on SWAYAM, etc.
To further the objectives of NEP and Samagra Shiksha and address the aforementioned pillars, PM eVidya- a comprehensive initiative which unifies all efforts and provides multi-mode access to digital/online/on-air education was launched in May 2020.
The CIET was proactive in taking learning to the doorsteps of the children through the extensive, resilient, ethical, and coherent use of 12 PM eVidya DTH TV channels and nearly 397 radio stations, including community radio stations under the PM eVidya programme.
These efforts were especially helpful in pandemic situations, when schools were closed, in reaching out to students. These efforts helped in arresting the learning hiatus to a large extent.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Byju's acquires US-based Osmo for about Rs 850 cr; online start-up to offer customised, engaging solution for kids
Osmo will continue as a standalone brand since Byju's taps the company's physical-to-digital technology and content to expand and enhance its current offering, Byju's said in a statement.
Budget 2022: Centre announces expansion of 'One Class, One TV Channel' programme from 12 to 200 classes
The finance minister added that the pandemic led to a closure of schools and children from weaker sections and government schools lost almost two years of formal education
Panel backs introduction of digital learning in US
A week after President Barack Obama's call for U.S. schools to be outfitted with high-speed Internet within five years...