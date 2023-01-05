The Union Ministry of Education has extended the application deadline for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students. The chairperson of the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH), VP Yadav announced on 5 January that the deadline to apply for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students has been extended to 17 January 2023. Earlier the last date to apply for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students was 31 December 2022. Candidates can apply for the scholarship on the official website at scholarships.gov.in. Students who are eligible to apply for the scholarship as well as those who want to register for the renewal can do so by following the guidelines that have been decided by the Ministry of Education.

Every year, a total of 82,000 fresh scholarships are offered to candidates pursuing graduate/postgraduate degrees in colleges and universities and for professional programs. For girl students, the government has reserved 50 percent of the scholarships. Furthermore, the total number of scholarships is divided amongst the state education boards based on the population of the state which is between 18 years to 25 years, after separating the share of CBSE and ICSE on the basis of the number of students passing out from various boards in the country.

Check the official notice here:

Scholarship amount:

Students who are pursuing courses at the graduate level will receive a scholarship amount of Rs 12,000 per annum. Candidates at the postgraduate level will receive a scholarship of Rs 20,000. Those pursuing five-year courses will get an amount of Rs 20,000 during their fourth and fifth year.

Check Eligibility:

-Students must be pursuing higher education, degree courses, or diploma courses.

-Applicants should have secured above the 80th percentile of successful candidates in the relevant stream from the respective board of Class 12 examination.

-The family income of the candidate must not be more than Rs 4.5 lakh per annum.

-Students should be pursuing their higher education from All India Council of Technical Education-approved colleges or respective regulatory bodies.

More details are mentioned in the official notification.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.