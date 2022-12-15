Central Railway has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Apprentices. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies till 15 January up to 5 PM at rrccr.com. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2,422 vacancies.

The apprentice vacancy details are as follows:

Bhusawal Cluster: 418 Vacancies

Mumbai Cluster: 1659 Vacancies

Pune Cluster: 152 Vacancies

Nagpur Cluster: 114 Vacancies

Solapur Cluster: 79 Vacancies

What are the eligibility criteria?

In order to be eligible for the posts, the candidate should have cleared the class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with at least 50 per cent marks, in total, from a recognised Board. The aspirant should be of at least 15 years and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 15 December 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years in the case of candidates belonging to the SC/ST category and 3 years in the case of OBC candidates. For Persons with Disabilities, the upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years.

For more details on the eligibility criteria, the candidate should refer to Central Railway’s official notification

What are the steps to apply for Central Railway vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at rrccr.com.

Step 2: Go to “Click here to apply online” under Apprentice posts on the homepage.

Step 3: Register and proceed with the Central Railway application process.

Step 4: Enter your details in the form, pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Take a printout of your Central Railway application form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for Central Railway vacancies

What is the application fee to be paid?

The applicants should pay an application fee of Rs 100. No fee is to be paid by SC/ST/PwD & Female candidates.

